Parkland and Pulse Shooting Survivors Have Emotional Meeting in Orlando: WATCH

Survivors of the Parkland high school shooting met survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. They brought 49 flowers to leave at the memorial, to honor each of Orlando’s victims.

WESH reports:

The stop was made as members of the Parkland community make the trip back to south Florida after advocating for gun law changes in Tallahassee.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Pulse survivors told the families from Stoneman Douglas that they share their grief.