Paul Ryan Denies Resignation Rumors

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) denied rumors that he is planning to resign in the coming two months.

Said Ryan spox AshLee Strong in a statement: “The speaker is not resigning.”

The Hill reported:

“The rumor mill is that Paul Ryan is getting ready to resign in the next 30 to 60 days and that Steve Scalise will be the new Speaker,” Amodei told Nevada Newsmakers, referring to the Majority Whip from Louisiana.

“Now that is interesting, because no one has talked to members on how they are going to vote,” he added. “Now, maybe they have talked to all of the members but me. I don’t know, so that is the rumor mill from last week.”