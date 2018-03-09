Emperor Penguin Selfie Goes Viral: WATCH

Expeditioner Eddie Gault of the Australian Antarctic Division left his camera on the ground near a large emperor penguin colony at the Auster Rookery and a couple of the birds put it to good use this week.
Of course it’s not a true selfie as the penguins just wandered up to the camera, but it is amusing. The clip has been shared thousands of times from the group’s Facebook page.
Watch:
#Penguin #selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica! Curious Emperors have been captured on film at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by expeditioner 📷 Eddie Gault pic.twitter.com/MYle5Fshc7
— Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) March 8, 2018