Beyoncé, Martin Shkreli, FKA Twigs, HomePod, Katy Perry, Plastic Dive, Pink, Claudia Tenney: HOT LINKS

Stephen Colbert is as Astonished by Sam Nunberg’s Media Meltdown as You Are: WATCH

DISGUSTING PLASTIC DIVE OF THE DAY. Diver finds himself in plastic garbage patch off coast of Indonesia. “The ocean currents brought us in a lovely gift of a slick of jellyfish, plankton, leaves, brunches, fronds, sticks, etc…. Oh, and some plastic. Some plastic bags, plastic bottles, plastic cups, plastic sheets, plastic buckets, plastic sachets, plastic straws, plastic baskets, plastic bags, more plastic bags, plastic, plastic, so much plastic! Surprise, surprise, there weren’t many Mantas there at the cleaning station today… They mostly decided not to bother.”

ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURE ACT. The 1940s-era law that has become a key weapon against Trump’s agenda: “Under that law, the Administrative Procedure Act, federal agencies are required to provide a reasoned justification for their policy decisions and offer the public an opportunity to weigh in when they are creating new regulations, making notable changes to existing rules, or scrapping them altogether. Trump’s critics have seized upon these requirements as a mainstay of their lawsuits against his agenda, arguing not only that the policies are harmful, but also that the administration flouted the formal rule-making process in enacting them.”

ON THE RUN. Beyoncé and Jay-Z summer tour leaked…

GAYS 4 TRUMP. Rally draws meager 100 people.

CORRUPTION COSTS. Michael Flynn selling home to pay legal bills: “Michael Flynn, the retired Army general and ex-Trump national security adviser who pleaded guilty last year to lying to FBI agents about his Russian contacts, has put his Virginia home up for sale to pay mounting legal fees, friends and family members told ABC News. Flynn’s 13-year-old, three-bedroom townhouse in Old Town Alexandria outside Washington, which he bought three years ago, was listed for sale in December with an asking price of $895,000 — money he will use to pay his high legal defense debts, his brother Joe Flynn said Monday.”

NORTH KOREA. We’re willing to discuss giving up nuclear weapons: “The North Korean side clearly stated its willingness to denuclearize,” the statement said. “It made it clear that it would have no reason to keep nuclear weapons if the military threat to the North was eliminated and its security guaranteed.”

EXAMPLE 2,543,543. Trump is appallingly ignorant.

EUGENE TRUONO. Gay Republican runs for U.S. Senate in Delaware: “A financial services industry executive and business consultant who says he’s been openly gay for his entire adult life and married his husband in 2011 announced last month that he is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in Delaware. Eugene Truono, 59, who most recently served as chief compliance officer for PayPal, is running for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Tom Carper, an LGBT rights supporter who first won election to the Senate in 2000.

WIGS FLY OFF. Katy Perry explains what happens when somebody sings really well.

NEVER-ENDING BRUNCHES. Woman racks up $10K in debt trying to become Instagram star.

STRAIGHTWASHED. One of Us, a documentary about the Brooklyn Hasidic community, cut out a key fact about one of its subjects: “A woman who was featured in a hit Netflix documentary about former Orthodox Jews says the fact that she was openly lesbian was cut from the film.”

MARTIN SHKRELI. Pharmadouche must forfeit $7.36 million: ‘Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said that in order to satisfy that award amount Shkreli — who was said to be completely cash-broke last year by his lawyer — must forfeit his interest in a set of “substitute” assets. Those assets are: $5 million in cash in an E-Trade brokerage account that previously had secured his release bond; Shkreli’s stake in the drug company Vyera Pharmaceuticals; the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin”; the Lil’ Wayne album “The Carter V”; and a painting by Pablo Picasso.’

FAKE NEWS! GOP Congresswoman Claudia Tenney claims she didn’t say that many mass murderers end up being Democrats.

Claudia TENNEY walks away from TV interview when confronted by her Democrats/mass murderers comments: "It’s fake news! I answered your question every which way, it is fake news. Bye. Done. It’s ridiculous." https://t.co/k52X5SHFQT — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 5, 2018

COOL AD OF THE DAY. New Homepod ad featuring FKA Twigs directed by Spike Jonze.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Pink “Whatever You Want”.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Kaiser Arms.