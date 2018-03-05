Trump Suggests He Wants to Be President for Life, Praising China’s Xi for Power Grab: WATCH

At a speech inside the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago during a luncheon fundraiser, Trump spoke highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping and praising the leader for a power grab which would give him indefinite rule.

Said Trump: “He’s now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot some day.”

Said MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough of the remarks: “There are many people who will say, ‘Oh, the president was just joking.’ I could give you a list of a thousand things where they claimed the president was joking afterwards.”