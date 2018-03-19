First Look: Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in New Biopic ‘Judy’

Back in October, we reported that Renée Zellweger would be playing Judy Garland in a new biopic titled Judy.

Today the first look at Zellweger as Garland has been released.

Variety reported:

Opening in the English capital in the winter of 1968 as Garland arrives for a five-week run of sell-out concerts, the movie will also recount the icon’s battles with management, and relationships with musicians and fans.

As the concerts get underway the star of stage and screen is 47 and exhausted, fragile, and wanting to be at home with her kids, casting into doubt whether the shows, at the Talk of the Town nightclub, can go on.

And here’s the film’s official synopsis: “Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform in a sell-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through.”

Rupert Goold is directing the film from a script written by Tom Edge (The Crown). BAFTA winner David Livingstone (Pride) is producing.