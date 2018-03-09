VICE Goes Home with a Married Gay Couple Who Are Monetizing Their Instagram Thirst: WATCH

Rick Twombley, a retired professional dancer and personal trainer, and Griff King, a property manager and graphic designer, have a following of 186,000 on Instagram, and have discovered how to monetize their popularity with an OnlyFans site. They’re one of many Instafamous gay people who are attempting to do the same (if you’re on the social media network, you probably know a few others), but it takes some effort and more than a little shamelessness and narcissism.

In a new mini-doc, VICE follows the married couple as they produce workout videos, cooking demonstrations, photo galleries and relationship advice in their Atlanta home, finds out how they got started (a Little Mermaid video) and where they expect to go from here.

Check out the mini-doc below (not wk friendly).