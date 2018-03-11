Adam Rippon and Sally Field’s Son Finally Got Together

Adam Rippon has finally met Sally Field’s son Sam Greisman and the two of them took a selfie together. The meeting took place at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles, where Rippon was presented with the group’s Visibility Award.
Tweeted Greisman with the cozy-looking selfie: “Thanks, mom.”
Thanks, mom. pic.twitter.com/m25Er4EEfD
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) March 11, 2018
As you may recall, Rippon and Greisman were the subject of a highly-publicized matchmaking attempt by Greisman’s mother Sally Field during the Olympics.
Sam had been crushing on Rippon during the first days of the Winter Games.
Gonna need a gif of @Adaripp saying he just wants to focus on being America’s Sweetheart for my daily use. Please and thank you.
Also marry me Adam.
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 13, 2018
So boys, where're we watching @Adaripp tonight?
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 15, 2018
I hate being earnest but an openly, “non-passing”, sassy, beautiful gay 20-something daring America not to love him and becoming the sweetheart of the Olympic Games is very moving to me.
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 16, 2018
Glad so many people liked this, but if you could slide it into Adam's DMs that would be great too.
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 16, 2018
Finally, his mom gave him some advice.
Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018
And after Sam posted the text exchange with mom, she ensured the figure skater saw it by tagging him in the comments.
.@Adaripp https://t.co/CEdHifxnul
— Sally Field (@sally_field) February 17, 2018
Sam was slightly horrified (but probably psyched).
Yikes.
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018
She’ll do what she has to do. She’s not the worst wing woman.
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 14, 2018
So finally, Rippon responded.
He visited Buzzfeed’s offices in PyeongChang, and said this.
“Sally. SHE BOLD.” And then had a message for Sam.
“Sam, your mom – I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So thanks, mom.”
And so it has happened.