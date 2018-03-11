Towleroad

BREAKING: Adam Rippon and Sally Field’s Son Finally Got Together

Adam Rippon and Sally Field’s Son Finally Got Together

by Andy Towle
March 11, 2018 | 11:13am

Adam Rippon has finally met Sally Field’s son Sam Greisman and the two of them took a selfie together. The meeting took place at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles, where Rippon was presented with the group’s Visibility Award.

Tweeted Greisman with the cozy-looking selfie: “Thanks, mom.”

As you may recall, Rippon and Greisman were the subject of a highly-publicized matchmaking attempt by Greisman’s mother Sally Field during the Olympics.

Sam had been crushing on Rippon during the first days of the Winter Games.

Finally, his mom gave him some advice.

And after Sam posted the text exchange with mom, she ensured the figure skater saw it by tagging him in the comments.

Sam was slightly horrified (but probably psyched).

So finally, Rippon responded.

He visited Buzzfeed’s offices in PyeongChang, and said this.

“Sally. SHE BOLD.” And then had a message for Sam.

“Sam, your mom – I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So thanks, mom.”

And so it has happened.



You Might Also Like