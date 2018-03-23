Shawn Mendes Almost Starred in ‘Love, Simon’ – WATCH

Recording artist Shawn Mendes told Elvis Duran that rumors he was asked to audition for the lead role in Love, Simon are true.

Said Mendes: “Incredible, incredible movie…I would have loved to [do the role] but timing didn’t work out, but that would have been amazing.”

Mendes added that he saw the movie the night before the interview: “Nick just did an incredible job and it was really amazing.”

Mendes said he was “checking his phone every two seconds” in the movie theatre because his song was coming out.

That song,”Lost in Japan”, is being hailed as a certified bop and you can listen here:

Mendes also this week released another track, “In My Blood”.

Said Mendes of “In My Blood”: “I just wanted to thank you with all of my heart for being there and supporting me the entire time. This song is the closest song to my heart that I’ve ever written and I hope you guys love it and all the new music coming your way.”