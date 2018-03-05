Stephen Colbert Tries to Squeeze Info on Trump Russia Probe from Lawmakers in Hilarious Video: WATCH

Stephen Colbert made a trip to Washington D.C. late last week and sat down with the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, departing Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, and Senator Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, to try and extract information out of them on the Trump Russia probe.

Despite his best efforts (and an admirably straight face) like holding up cards with the photos of Jared Kushner and Donald Jr. to try and glean some info out of facial expressions, pleas for morse code blinking, and a few games of mad libs, Colbert found the lawmakers to be very tight-lipped.

The process, however, was extremely entertaining.

Watch: