Stormy Daniels Lawyer Teases ’60 Minutes’ Interview with Photo of Data Disc

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti teased the porn star’s 60 Minutes interview about her affair with Donald Trump by tweeting a photo of a data disc in a safe, suggesting it contains photos and evidence of the affair.

Tweeted Avenatti: ‘If “a picture is worth a thousand words,” how many words is this worth????? # 60minutes # pleasedenyit # basta‘

The Hill adds:

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is currently suing to void a nondisclosure agreement that she says blocks her from speaking publicly about the alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

She was paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in 2016, just weeks before the presidential election. That payment, she has said, was intended to buy her silence on the alleged affair.

Cohen has acknowledged making the payment, but has insisted that it came from his own personal funds. The White House has denied that Trump ever had an affair with Daniels.

In court papers filed last week, Trump’s attorneys accused Daniels of repeatedly violating the nondisclosure agreement, arguing that doing so exposed to her to paying $20 million in damages.

Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview will be broadcast on Sunday at 7 pm.

Daniels talks to Anderson Cooper about the relationship she says she had with Mr. Trump in 2006 and 2007, revealing details that bring her story up to the present. It is the first and only television interview in which she speaks about the alleged relationship.

The president has denied having an affair with Daniels.

The 60 Minutes segment will include an examination of the potential legal and political ramifications of the $130,000 payment that Mr. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen says he made to Daniels using his own funds. Daniels accepted the money in return for signing a confidentiality agreement.