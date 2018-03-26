White House Denies Stormy Daniels Threat Claims as She Sues Trump Lawyer for Defamation

The White House today denied claims by adult film star Stormy Daniels that she was threatened with physical harm if she ever spilled details about her affair with Donald Trump.

Daniels made the claims in last night’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper.

Daniels said a man approached her in a parking lot in Las Vegas when she was with her daughter, and said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Said White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah: “With respect to that interview, I will say that the president strongly, clearly, and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only one who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims.”

Said Shah: “The president doesn’t believe that any of the claims that Miss Daniels made in the interview are accurate…There’s nothing to corroborate her claim.”

Brent Blakely, a lawyer for Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, also pushed back on Daniels’ claims, demanding an apology:

“In truth, Mr. Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred,” he said, asserting that Daniels and Avenatti should “cease and desist from making any further false and defamatory statements about my client.”

Daniels on Monday accused Cohen of defamation and added him to her case against Trump, the Washington Post reports:

Daniels amended her existing lawsuit against Trump, adding Cohen as a defendant in the pending case. The expansion of the lawsuit in a California federal court comes one day after the adult-film actress’s widely watched interview on “60 Minutes.”…

…Besides accusing Cohen of defamation, the amended complaint broadens Daniels’s contention that the confidentiality agreement was illegal, because it lacked Trump’s signature. The new complaint says the payment violated federal laws that impose limits on campaign donations and require those donations to be publicly reported.

MEanwhile, Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti taunted Trump over the ratings for the 60 Minutes interview, which were higher than any episode in 10 years.

Tweeted Avenatti: “Since this is what really matters (LOL), the ratings for my client’s @stormydaniels appearance on @60minutes last night CRUSHED (BY MILLIONS) any Apprentice show in the last ten years as well as Mr. Trump’s Nov 2016 appearance.”