‘Chicago,’ ‘I’m So Excited’, ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ and Everything Else Streaming in March

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Girls Trip, I’m So Excited and more.
Cruel Intentions (1999), available on Netflix March 1
Before there was Gossip Girl, there were a few teens behaving as badly as the lads and lassies in this late-‘90s thriller. Ryan Phillippe is peak Ryan Phillippe, while Sarah Michelle Gellar turns in such a campy performance that even without Buffy would earn her a spot in the gay icon annals.
Bye Bye Birdie (1963), available on Amazon March 1
The incomparable gay entertainer Paul Lynde is just one of many stars in this film adaptation of the classic stage show. He’s joined by Janet Leigh, Dick Van Dyke and, of course, Ann-Margret.
Dirty Dancing (1987), available on Hulu March 1
Man, Swayze was a babe, right? Even if you just watch the final dance on repeat, it’s good to know this one’s available on demand.
Wet Hot American Summer (2001), available on Netflix March 1
The campy cult classic about a camp is a gut-busting work of comedy on its own, but the gay romance side plot is actually one of the sweetest to hit screens for its time.
Chicago (2002), available on Hulu March 1
Give ‘em the old razzle dazzle with this Oscar-winning movie musical adaptation. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Queen Latifah and Richard Gere turn in some of their best performances ever. (And I guess technically this would be Mýa’s best, too?)
I’m So Excited (2013), available on Hulu March 1
Pedro Almodóvar indulges in every camp impulse as he places a pressure cooker of kooky characters on a plane, replete with Pointer Sisters musical breakdown.
Girls Trip (2017), available on HBO March 31
If you’re somehow still sleeping on the greatest comedic talent we’ve seen as of late, Tiffany Haddish, you better get it together and mark your calendars for this. Even though Haddish steals the show, the entire ensemble is a delight in this bawdy laugh riot.
