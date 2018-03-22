Rex Tillerson Applauded for Veiled Nod to ‘Mean Spirited’ Trump Dismissal: WATCH

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson learned about Trump’s plan to fire him while on the toilet. He learned of the actual firing from Trump’s tweet.

His final words to the State Department employees received a big round of laughs and applause.

“I’d like to ask that each of you undertake to ensure one act of kindness each day toward another person. This can be a very mean spirited town…but you don’t have to choose to participate in that.”

