Towleroad

BREAKING: Roseanne Barr Defends Supporting Trump: ‘Zip That F**king Lip’ Unless ‘You Want Pence’

Todrick Hall and RuPaul Make Every Club Kid’s Unicorn Dreams Come True in ‘Dem Beats’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
March 23, 2018 | 4:43pm

todrick hall dem beats

Todrick Hall unleashed a banging club track today and it features throngs of barely clad dancers, neon, glitter, spotlights, and RuPaul in a fierce and fiery rap role.

Todrick is also embarking on an international tour shortly.

Watch:



You Might Also Like