Todrick Hall and RuPaul Make Every Club Kid’s Unicorn Dreams Come True in ‘Dem Beats’ – WATCH

Todrick Hall and RuPaul Make Every Unicorn Dreams Come True in 'Dem Beats' – WATCH

by Andy Towle
March 23, 2018 | 4:43pm

Todrick Hall unleashed a banging club track today and it features throngs of barely clad dancers, neon, glitter, spotlights, and RuPaul in a fierce and fiery rap role.

Todrick is also embarking on an international tour shortly.

Watch: