Trump Blasts Amazon, Washington Post, Jerry Brown in Saturday Tweets

Donald Trump continued his attacks on Amazon and the Washington Post, both owned by Jeff Bezos.

Trump claimed that the WaPo is a “lobbyist” for Amazon, which is “scamming” the U.S. Postal Service out of billions of dollars.

Tweeted Trump: “While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that……does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!

Trump also came after California Governor Jerry Brown on immigration, citing FOX News: “Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @ FoxNews”