Corey Feldman, Patricia Todd, Charlie Hunnam, Trump v. Amazon, Roseanne: HOT LINKS

Man Had Girlfriend Rape 11-Year-Old Autistic Son He Thought Might Be Gay

PARDONS. Trump lawyer floated the idea of pardons for Manafort and Flynn: “The discussions came as the special counsel was building cases against both men, and they raise questions about whether the lawyer, John Dowd, who resigned last week, was offering pardons to influence their decisions about whether to plead guilty and cooperate in the investigation.”

RUSSIA PROBE. Mueller filing links Trump campaign with Russian intel service responsible for DNC hack: ‘According to Mueller’s office, Rick Gates — a longtime associate of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort — was “directly communicating” with a “Person A” who Gates identified to associates as “a former Russian Intelligence Officer with the GRU.” Those contacts occurred “in September and October 2016” and are “pertinent to the investigation.”’

HE SAID, THEY SAID. Corey Feldman says he was stabbed, the LAPD says there are no wounds.

OBSESSED. Trump reportedly “obsessed” with going after Amazon: “Trump’s wealthy friends tell him Amazon is destroying their businesses. His real estate buddies tell him — and he agrees — that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers.”

HUGE. Roseanne premieres to huge ratings. “The ABC comedy returns nearly three decades after its original premiere, averaging a whopping 18.1 million and a unbelievable 5.1 rating in the key demo.”

PATRICIA TODD. Alabama’s first openly gay legislator gets standing ovation after goodbye speech: ‘Todd said on the House floor that her colleagues are “incredible, beautiful people” who all treated her with equality, even though some she thought she “would never get along with or like.”‘

WHETHER FORECAST. Stormy wants to depose Trump.

COLUMBUS, INDIANA. Mike Pence’s hometown to host first LGBT Pride festival.

SLATHER IT ON. Charlie Hunnam applies sunscreen at the beach.

MARYLAND. State may outlaw gay conversion therapy for minors.

EASIER ACCESS. Facebook announces new privacy tools in response to Cambridge Analytica controversy: “Last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data.”

ACT LIKE IT. GOP Clinton critic Trey Gowdy comes for Trump: “When you are innocent, act like it.”

CHRIS SEVIER. Man who tried to marry his laptop in fight against same-sex marriage pushes anti-porn legislation across the country: “A man who tried to marry his laptop in a legal fight against same-sex marriage is promoting legislation across the country to require a filter to block pornography and human trafficking websites that would be lifted if a user pays $20.”

SELFIE TIP OF THE DAY. The nose knows.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Nini Bonavoglia.