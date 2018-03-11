Trump Calls for Drug Dealers to Be Executed, Attacks ‘Sleeping Son of a Bitch’ Chuck Todd: WATCH

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night meant to boost congressional election hopes for Republican Rick Saccone, Donald Trump suggested drug dealers should be executed and cited China as an example.

Said Trump (above): “Do you think the drug dealers who kill thousands of people during their lifetime, do you think they care who’s on a blue-ribbon committee? The only way to solve the drug problem is through toughness. When you catch a drug dealer, you’ve got to put him away for a long time.”

He then suggested drug dealers should face the death penalty. “I think it’s a discussion we have to start thinking about. I don’t know if we’re ready — I don’t know if this country’s ready for it.”

Trump also called NBC News anchor Chuck Todd a “sleeping son of a bitch.”