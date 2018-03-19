Robert Mueller Focusing on Trump Obstruction of Justice Since Election: REPORT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Robert Mueller’s focus is not on what happened during the campaign but on Trump’s obstruction of justice after the election, according to a new report from Axios:

“The top two topics that Mueller has expressed interest in so far: the firings of FBI director James Comey and national security adviser Michael Flynn,” reports Mike Allen.

Allen adds: “That suggests a focus on obstruction of justice while in office, rather than collusion with Russia during the campaign. But both sagas are interwoven with Russia: Trump himself has linked Comey’s firing to Russia, and Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador during the transition.”

Allen also spoke about his findings in a new MSNBC segment (above) on Monday morning.