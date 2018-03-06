Towleroad

Trump Trashes the Oscars, Claims There’s ‘No Chaos’ in White House

by Andy Towle
March 6, 2018 | 9:07am

Donald Trump’s name was barely mentioned at the Oscars but the positive effects (the Time’s Up movement, etc) of his negative policies and actions were on full display. That seems to have bothered him a lot because he’s trashing the Oscars on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Tweeted Trump: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

Just kidding, but not really.

Trump also claimed there’s no chaos in the White House, only great energy.

Tweeted Trump: “The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

Trump also attacked Democrats on DACA:

Praised himself by retweeting a Drudge headline:

Pretended like he had something to do with the talks between North and South Korea.

Praised state TV channel FOX News by retweeting this from Eric Trump:

And then returned to attacking Dems on DACA:



