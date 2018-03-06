Trump Trashes the Oscars, Claims There’s ‘No Chaos’ in White House

Peppermint and Cazwell Mix It Up on ‘Blend’ a Transgender Anthem About Standing Out: WATCH

Donald Trump’s name was barely mentioned at the Oscars but the positive effects (the Time’s Up movement, etc) of his negative policies and actions were on full display. That seems to have bothered him a lot because he’s trashing the Oscars on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Tweeted Trump: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Just kidding, but not really.

Trump also claimed there’s no chaos in the White House, only great energy.

Tweeted Trump: “The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Trump also attacked Democrats on DACA:

Total inaction on DACA by Dems. Where are you? A deal can be made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Praised himself by retweeting a Drudge headline:

We are getting it done – jobs and security! https://t.co/Ui8bubj7Yr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Pretended like he had something to do with the talks between North and South Korea.

We will see what happens! https://t.co/Y1qxoAUfd9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Praised state TV channel FOX News by retweeting this from Eric Trump:

Congratulations @FoxNews: Fox has 15 of the top 20 shows with @SeanHannity and @TuckerCarlson leading the pack at 1st and 2nd respectively. CNN has become totally irrelevant, down 19% from last year with only 1 show in the Top 25 (#24th). pic.twitter.com/5IcwYEbFRR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 5, 2018

And then returned to attacking Dems on DACA: