Trump Asks Ted Olson to Join Legal Team

Donald Trump has asked Ted Olson, the attorney who with David Boies mounted a legal challenge to California’s Proposition 8, to join his legal team, according to the Washington Post:

Olson is said to be reviewing the offer while weighing potential conflicts with his clients at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he is a partner, one person close to him said. Another person familiar with the discussions said a Trump adviser recommended Olson to the president this week, but it was unclear whether Olson would accept. He previously declined an offer to join the team.

Olson, a longtime Republican, told the paper he was not going to comment on the report.

Olson, an endorser of the Equality Act, also recently assisted the Human Rights Campaign in its legal effort against North Carolina’s anti-trans bathroom bill.