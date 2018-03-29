Trump Tweets Fresh Attack on Amazon

Donald Trump attacked Amazon on Twitter Thursday morning. A report on Axios on Wednesday that he was obsessed with taking down the company sent the stock plunging more than 4 percent on Wednesday.

Tweeted Trump: “I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

