Trump Tweets Fresh Attack on Amazon

Donald Trump attacked Amazon on Twitter Thursday morning. A report on Axios on Wednesday that he was obsessed with taking down the company sent the stock plunging more than 4 percent on Wednesday.
Tweeted Trump: “I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018
Trump had only tweeted neutrally about Amazon, promoting his books and such, until December, 7, 2015, when, the day he announced his proposal for a Muslim ban, when he posted a series of tweets linking Amazon and the Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/TL8spAgqve
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 29, 2018