Towleroad

BREAKING: Roseanne Barr Defends Supporting Trump: ‘Zip That F**king Lip’ Unless ‘You Want Pence’

Trump Replaces National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with War Hawk John Bolton

by Andy Towle
March 23, 2018 | 7:10am

Another day, another exit by a top Trump official. Last night, Trump informed the nation via Twitter that he replaced National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with war hawk and former UN Ambassador John Bolton.

Bolton has supported the U.S. of force in both Iran and North Korea.



You Might Also Like