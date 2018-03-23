Trump Replaces National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with War Hawk John Bolton

Another day, another exit by a top Trump official. Last night, Trump informed the nation via Twitter that he replaced National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with war hawk and former UN Ambassador John Bolton.

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

My official statement on accepting @POTUS' request to become the next National Security Advisor. pic.twitter.com/lptI5AwSeU — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 23, 2018

Bolton has supported the U.S. of force in both Iran and North Korea.