Trump Lashes Out at Russia Investigation: ‘A Total WITCH HUNT’

Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on the Russia investigation on Monday morning.

Tweeted Trump: “A total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest!”

The outburst followed a weekend of tweets following the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in which he attacked the investigation, the FBI, and mentioned special counsel Robert Mueller by name.

Trump earlier on Monday urged his Twitter followers to tune in to FOX & Friends, where Sean Hannity called for McCabe, Hillary Clinton, and James Comey to face criminal prosecution:

“If I had to expect, you’re going to see criminal charges against Andrew McCabe, and I would also argue that it’s going to go a lot deeper,” Hannity said. “The only way I can characterize this — it is the biggest abuse of power in the history of this country. For James Comey, when you have so many crimes that Hillary committed… if you did any of it, you would be arrested.”