Adam Rippon Has a New Boyfriend, and They Met on Tinder

Adam Rippon is no longer single. The U.S. figure skater went public with his new boyfriend in a shirtless photo posted to Instagram.

The caption accompanying the photo, posted two days ago, simply said “Good boys Finnish 🇫🇮 first”.

Today Rippon confirmed to People that the man in the photo Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, is his new boyfriend, who hails from Finland.

Rippon called the relationship “fresh.”

“I’m fresh,” he added.

People adds that the two met via Tinder, according to a friend: “About a week or two ago, the pair made it official, Rippon says while promoting his upcoming Stars on Ice tour alongside fellow 2018 Olympians including Mirai Nagasu, Nathan Chen and Bradie Tennell.”