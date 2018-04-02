Disney Star Alyson Stoner Comes Out as Bisexual

Alyson Stoner, an actress, singer and dancer who was the host of the Disney Channel’s Mike’s Super Short Show, and co-starred in Cheaper By The Dozen and the Step Up series, has come out as bisexual in a Teen Vogue essay.

Stoner described the journey to her realization after falling in love with a woman at a dance workshop.

She writes, in part:

I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways. I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys.

For all the challenges I’ve faced in my path to self-acceptance, I’ve also traveled it with my own set of luck and privilege. I’ve learned a novel’s worth already, and I’ve shed several layers of prejudice and closed-mindedness. I now understand why it serves no good to use shame and fear to control and suppress people. I now know what it’s like to have groups of people force you into silence and cut you off from a community and opportunities. I’ve sat alone in many crowds, beaten myself up, and questioned whether life was worth living. I don’t wish these dark moments on anyone, but I know it’s happening everywhere.