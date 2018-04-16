Barbara Bush, Colin Kaepernick, Sam Smith, Amazon, Kanye West, Adidas, Stormy Daniels, Antoni Porowski: HOT LINKS

$15.1 MILLION. The amount Trump’s businesses have made off of GOP groups and federal agencies since 2015: “The money went to Trump’s airplanes, hotels, golf courses, even a bottled water company during the presidential campaign and the first 15 months of his presidency, according to a compilation of known records of the spending by Public Citizen obtained by McClatchy.”

BARBARA BUSH. Former First Lady will no longer seek medical treatment after series of hospitalizations: ‘In a statement, the spokesman said Bush, 92, would instead focus on “comfort care” after consulting with doctors and family members’.

STOCKHOLM. Big blue dick mural causes stir in neighborhood’s loins.

STORMY DANIELS. Porn star arrives at federal courthouse for Michael Cohen hearing. “Daniels, wearing a pink skirt and black heels, stumbled and almost fell on the wet sidewalk outside the courthouse among a throng of reporters and camera crews. The raid sought information about a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, a stage name for Stephanie Clifford. She says she had sex with a married Trump in 2006.”

Stormy Daniels arrives at a federal courthouse in New York for a hearing for President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen https://t.co/3eeIaKrhc4 pic.twitter.com/nPy4CpI5k4 — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2018

NEW JERSEY. Poll suggests five GOP House seats could flip in November: “The survey released on Monday finds Democrats with a 19-point advantage statewide on the generic ballot, with 54 percent of respondents saying they plan to or are leaning toward voting for Democrats, compared to only 34 percent for Republicans.”

AMAZON. Rushed workers forced to pee into bottles, according to report: ‘Rushed fulfilment workers, who run around Amazon’s warehouses “picking” products for delivery, have a “toilet bottle” system in place because the toilet is too far away, according to author James Bloodworth, who went undercover at a warehouse in Staffordshire, UK, for a book on low wages in Britain.’

MIKE POMPEO. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will be confirmed as Secretary of State despite uphill battle: “He will pass. … He understands the threats of the world better than anybody. He’s a former Army officer, member of Congress, very sharp guy. But he will be secretary of State.”

ADIDAS. We want to sign Colin Kaepernick if he finds a team: “We love athletes that have a platform to make the world a better place,” King said. “If they’re an activist in a way that brings attention to something that moves the world forward, even if there’s controversy at that moment, we’re really interested in those athletes because I think it represents the world today.”

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO. Three gay men forced from homes in backlash over decriminalization of homosexuality ruling: “The three men, social worker Luke Sinette confirmed yesterday, were evicted for being gay. Among them, one young man who was asked to leave his family home because he embarrassed them because he was seen at the rally. Another man was accosted and taunted as he arrived at his rented apartment and a third was told by his landlord that after his display at the rally he had to leave.”

HE’S BACK. Kanye West has returned to Twitter.

Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

GETTING TO KNOW YOU. Sam Smith is hanging out with Brandon Flynn’s family.

MARIA FOLAU. Wife chimes in on rugby star’s remarks that gays are going to Hell: “Stand with God no matter what … Don’t be afraid to stand up for the truth, even if that means you will be standing alone.”

UK. Prime Minister Theresa May urged to apologize for Britain’s anti-gay colonial past: “Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell argued that the government should help address colonial-era legislation that treats more than 100 million lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people across the Commonwealth as criminals. ”

CLEAN SHAVEN FACE OF THE DAY. Henry Cavill.

“First snazzy cover without the moustache! What do you guys reckon?” Henry’s Cavill’s new post about his @GQitalia shoot https://t.co/yCNiNuKCIN pic.twitter.com/UgokqHMGmq — Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) April 11, 2018

DREAM HOME OF THE DAY. Zaha Hadid’s Capital Hill residence for Vladislav Doronin. ‘The private residence is a house in the Barvikha Forest near Moscow, designed for Vladislav Doronin, a man that Hadid – the late Iraqi-British architect – was known to have called the “Russian James Bond.”

FLASHBACK OF THE DAY. New York City, 1911.

