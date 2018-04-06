Bald Eagle Freaks Out During L.A. Earthquake: WATCH

Yesterday’s L.A.-area earthquake, centered near the Channel Islands, was particularly startling to a bald eagle living on the islands. A web cam focused on the nest where it is raising a number of chicks recorded this unusual moment when the nest started shaking.

Writes the cam’s owner: “A 5.3 magnitude earthquake near the island – rocks and shakes the nest and camera housing today at 12:28pm PST. A-40 (Dad) is on the nest and becomes frightened and flies off the nest as we see it shaking violently. A-40 returns quickly to the nest. The earthquake was over quickly and thankfully the babies are fine. That was scary! Thank you for watching!”

There are approximately 60 bald eagles living and breeding on the Channel Islands, a population that has recovered since the ’60s when it vanished due to DDT contamination, overhunting, and egg collecting.

Sort of a similar reaction: