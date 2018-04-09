Dad’s Request for Photo of Gay Teen Son’s ‘Boy Toy’ Goes Viral

A tweet posted by a Californian teen last week has gone viral and illustrates how powerful it can be when a dad shows support for his gay son.

The tweet contained a screenshot of a text message sent by a father, Louis Sr., to his son, Louis Jr., asking the son for a photo of him and his boyfriend so he could brag to his co-workers.

Said Louis Sr. in the text: “Send me the pic of u and ur boy toy.”

Louis Jr. was so touched by his father’s request that he posted it to Twitter, and it touched others as well.

So my dad shows off my boyfriend and I at work 😭:’) pic.twitter.com/lQcQcRitxI — Golden Boy☀️ (@ninoCachondo) April 2, 2018

Louis Jr. told Buzzfeed News: “I just love that my dad was showing off me and Christian.”

The screenshot got nearly 7,000 retweets and more than 50,000 likes with comments like “I wish my dad was like this y’all cute asf” and “This is all I want”.

Louis Jr. later posted another tweet praising his parents: “Imma take this time to appreciate the parents i have. I’m beyond blessed to have been born into this life. To have parents who love my brother and I for us. Wouldn’t give it up for the world.”