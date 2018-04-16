Britney Spears Reveals the Secret to Happiness

Conchita Wurst Says She Was Blackmailed into Revealing She’s HIV-Positive

Britney Spears received the GLAAD Vanguard Award from Ricky Martin last week at the group’s Los Angeles gala.

Spears was presented with the award by Ricky Martin, who said Spears “could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following that says nothing and does nothing but instead, she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable.”

Access’ Scott Evans spoke with Spears backstage after she received the award where she gushed about Martin: “A dream. It made me want to cry.”

Evans showed Spears a 1999 photo of her with Martin, and she gasped when she saw it: “Such a dork and a nerd!”

When asked if she remembered the day it was taken, Spears joked, “The secret to happiness. No memory.”

Spears also reflected on the 20-year anniversary of “Hit Me Baby (One More Time)”.