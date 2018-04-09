WWE’s Finn Balor Makes Big Gay WrestleMania Entrance in Massive Show of LGBTQ Support: WATCH

Pro wrestler Finn Balor made his WWE WrestleMania debut oon Sunday and used it to spread a massive message of inclusion for the LGBTQ community.
Balor, an Irish wrestler, emerged on stage at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome stadium flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBTQ community, who were wearing a new ‘For Everyone’ rainbow t-shirt that Balor sells on his website, with 20 percent of proceeds going to GLAAD.
The #BalorClub is out and about for @FinnBalor, as the #ICTitle #TripleThreat match is about to kick off #WrestleMania on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/eDD7IgfZVf
The entrance:
Finn Balor with the message of inclusion joined by the #LGBTQ community in his entrance hella respect for #BalorClub #WrestleMania #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/fWfEQVRTIS
Great debut entrance for Finn Balor at #WWEWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JQYnx6E4Rt
Finn's entrance still gives me such goosebumps and really makes me teary eyed. A wrestler of his magnitude having an entrance like that at the grandest stage of them all of professional wrestling is amazing. Thank you, @FinnBalor! 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/6hpJA0cECY
This is a NICE touch to @FinnBalor’s entrance. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Y6UvlfmxA6
Balor introduced the t-shirt last week:
Forreal
Forever
Foreveryone pic.twitter.com/uqgLeZW4Bw
Balor talked about the entrance earlier in the day.
"Watch this space!" –@FinnBalor ❤ I am so excited for his entrance ❤ pic.twitter.com/5mYWd6OM12
And later tweeted about it:
Imagine all the people living life in peace…💙💚💛🧡❤️
BálorClub fOreVERyone pic.twitter.com/poJjUhZEfp
WWE is proud to announce that a portion of sales from my new shirt will benefit @GLAAD. Everyone deserves to be accepted & included! #BalorClubforEveryone https://t.co/8AzHINbhNr
