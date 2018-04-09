WWE’s Finn Balor Makes Big Gay WrestleMania Entrance in Massive Show of LGBTQ Support: WATCH

Pro wrestler Finn Balor made his WWE WrestleMania debut oon Sunday and used it to spread a massive message of inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

Balor, an Irish wrestler, emerged on stage at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome stadium flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBTQ community, who were wearing a new ‘For Everyone’ rainbow t-shirt that Balor sells on his website, with 20 percent of proceeds going to GLAAD.

The entrance:

Finn Balor with the message of inclusion joined by the #LGBTQ community in his entrance hella respect for #BalorClub #WrestleMania #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/fWfEQVRTIS — Jeremy (@Jeremy1P1) April 8, 2018

Great debut entrance for Finn Balor at #WWEWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JQYnx6E4Rt — NewGenerationProject (@newgenpodcast) April 8, 2018

Finn's entrance still gives me such goosebumps and really makes me teary eyed. A wrestler of his magnitude having an entrance like that at the grandest stage of them all of professional wrestling is amazing. Thank you, @FinnBalor! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/6hpJA0cECY — Emre. (@inzaynxprogress) April 9, 2018

Balor introduced the t-shirt last week:

Foreveryone pic.twitter.com/uqgLeZW4Bw — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 2, 2018

Balor talked about the entrance earlier in the day.

"Watch this space!" –@FinnBalor ❤ I am so excited for his entrance ❤ pic.twitter.com/5mYWd6OM12 — #FinnIsForeverMine❤😘 (@FinnsStella) April 7, 2018

And later tweeted about it:

BálorClub fOreVERyone pic.twitter.com/poJjUhZEfp — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 9, 2018