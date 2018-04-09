Towleroad

WWE’s Finn Balor Makes Big Gay WrestleMania Entrance in Massive Show of LGBTQ Support: WATCH

by Andy Towle
April 9, 2018 | 11:41am

Pro wrestler Finn Balor made his WWE WrestleMania debut oon Sunday and used it to spread a massive message of inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

Balor, an Irish wrestler, emerged on stage at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome stadium flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBTQ community, who were wearing a new ‘For Everyone’ rainbow t-shirt that Balor sells on his website, with 20 percent of proceeds going to GLAAD.

The entrance:

Balor introduced the t-shirt last week:

Balor talked about the entrance earlier in the day.

And later tweeted about it:



