The First Openly Gay Man Has Just Been Elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame

An historic announcement was made during Saturday’s Final Four game in San Antonio: the first openly gay man has been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Rick Welts, who was the first senior pro sports executive to come out as gay in 2011 and was shortly thereafter hired as the President and COO of the Golden State Warriors, is making history again with his election to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Starting as an @NBA ball boy and eventually working in the league office, this man’s career has been an incredible journey. With a key role in marketing ‘92 Dream Team and the launch of the @WNBA, we congratulate Rick Welts. #18HoopClass
📸: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/9ohh6C5EX6
— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 31, 2018