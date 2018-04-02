Towleroad

The First Openly Gay Man Has Just Been Elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame

by Andy Towle
April 2, 2018 | 6:42am

An historic announcement was made during Saturday’s Final Four game in San Antonio: the first openly gay man has been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rick Welts, who was the first senior pro sports executive to come out as gay in 2011 and was shortly thereafter hired as the President and COO of the Golden State Warriors, is making history again with his election to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

 



