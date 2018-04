This is How Homophobia Feels in 2018: WATCH

Howard Kurtz and GOP pollster Frank Luntz were having a discussion about fake news on the Sunday FOX News program Media Buzz when Kurtz pulled up a graphic to show a comparison of cable news networks.

Unfortunately for Kurtz, the graphic featured a Monmouth poll revealing that FOX News was the least trusted network compared to MSNBC and CNN.

Said Kurtz: “That is not the graphic we are looking for…Take that down, please.”