Jimmy Kimmel and Chelsea Handler Under Fire for Gay Jokes, Bottom-Shaming

by Andy Towle
April 7, 2018 | 12:28pm

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel and comic Chelsea Handler have come under fire for separate insult tweets in which they used being gay as a punchline.

While trading barbs with FOX News host Sean Hannity, Kimmel tweeted: “When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle?”

He followed that up with another tweet: “Don’t worry – just keep tweeting – you’ll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO”

Kimmel’s followers called him out.

Unrelated to Kimmel and Hannity’s beef, Chelsea Handler tweeted this: “Jeff Sessions is definitely a bottom.”

Handler was called out on it by another Twitter user: “So the joke is he’s shit because he’s a bottom. Because gay men who are bottoms are inferior. Funny. So many ways to make fun of Jeff Sessions and you went with this. Dude, this just sucks.”

Which prompted this tweet from Handler in response: “I’m a bottom, and I’m proud of it.”



