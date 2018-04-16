Gay Vancouver Nightclub ‘The O’ Shuttering After Nearly 30 Years

Gay Vancouver nightclub The Odyssey, more familiarly referred to as ‘The O’, is closing after 30 years, the club’s management announced on Facebook:

With much thought and deliberation, it has been decided that June 30th will be the last day The Odyssey Bar & Nightclub will open its doors.

As Vancouver has been our home for almost 30 years, we have had the honour of being a safe inclusive LGBTQ+ space for many in the community and visiting abroad. It has been a distinct pleasure of hosting some of the best and iconic events over the past few years that have brought so much energy and excitement.

To all our adoring fans and supporters, our artists, staff, promoters and anyone that as walked in our doors – with much love we thank you.

We hope to see you all at many of our amazing events we will be hosting before we close, and grace us with your faces one last time.

The majority of commenters on Facebook blamed the club’s closure on its relocation in July 2015, far from the city’s gay village.

Said Cameron Wasnea: “Location location location. That was by far the worst location. Just move it back to gay village already. It never did have the o feeling to it anyways.”

Added Alvin Vigil: “Very sad news indeed but the location may have been its downfall. The new location was terrible!”