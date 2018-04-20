‘Glee’ Actor Kevin McHale Discusses Sexual Orientation for First Time: Ariana Grande’s Song is ‘Gayer Than Me’

Trump Lashes Out: ‘Shadey James Comey Can Leak and Lie’ But ‘Michael Flynn’s Life Can Be Totally Destroyed’

Glee actor Kevin McHale, who has been teasing fans in recent weeks with a series of Instagram posts in which he’s showing affection for actor Austin McKenzie, has mentioned his sexual orientation for the first time in a tweet about the new Ariana Grande single.

McKenzie played Melchior Gabor in Deaf West’s Broadway revival of Spring Awakening.

Said McHale: “ # NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ ArianaGrande.”

#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ArianaGrande. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

I'd like to request a remix with @JanetJackson. ty for ur time. @ArianaGrande — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

IM PICKIN IT UP, IM PICKIN IT UP, IM LOVING, IM LIVING, IM PICKIN IT UP fuck me up ari — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

Many fans interpreted this photo several weeks ago as McHale’s coming out. It was captioned with the ASL hand emoji for ‘I Love You’, though the identity of the person is inscrutable.

A check of McHale’s Instagram will show that he’s been hanging out with McKenzie for months, though things appeared very platonic in the photos.

Most recently, McHale published this photo, captioned “#mycoachella” in which he’s cuddled up with McKenzie. And, well. Hard to misinterpret this.