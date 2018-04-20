Towleroad

‘Glee’ Actor Kevin McHale Discusses Sexual Orientation for First Time: Ariana Grande’s Song is ‘Gayer Than Me’

by Towleroad
April 20, 2018 | 9:31am

Glee actor Kevin McHale, who has been teasing fans in recent weeks with a series of Instagram posts in which he’s showing affection for actor Austin McKenzie, has mentioned his sexual orientation for the first time in a tweet about the new Ariana Grande single.

McKenzie played Melchior Gabor in Deaf West’s Broadway revival of Spring Awakening.

Said McHale: “ is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty .”

Many fans interpreted this photo several weeks ago as McHale’s coming out. It was captioned with the ASL hand emoji for ‘I Love You’, though the identity of the person is inscrutable.

A check of McHale’s Instagram will show that he’s been hanging out with McKenzie for months, though things appeared very platonic in the photos.

Most recently, McHale published this photo, captioned “#mycoachella” in which he’s cuddled up with McKenzie. And, well. Hard to misinterpret this.

