Grindr to Stop Sharing Users’ HIV Statuses

After news emerged that Grindr shared users’ HIV statuses with at least two third parties, the gay social app says it will stop sharing that data.

The company’s security chief Bryce Case also told Axios that its information sharing practices were misunderstood and the company was “singled out.”

Said Case, explaining that the info was being shared with a “software platform we use for debugging and optimization purposes” and not one used to sway elections: “It’s conflating an issue and trying to put us in the same camp where we really don’t belong.”

Axios adds: “Plenty of people were unsatisfied with Grindr’s explanation, pointing out that most other sites aren’t trusted with someone’s HIV status.”