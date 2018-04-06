Harry Styles Got More Than the Crowd Aroused on Stage in Munich

Not only was Harry Styles flag dancing in a gif captured at a concert this week in Munich, he appeared to be pitching tents as well. Of course, it’s probably all a filthy trick of light and purple fabric, but the internet would rather it were something much more magical.

Styles recently sent fans into a frenzy on social media after performing his new track “Medicine” at a gig on Sunday in Basel, Switzerland. Some suggested the lyrics meant he was coming out as bisexual.

The track features the lyrics

“The boys and the girls are here / I mess around with them / And I’m okay with it / I’m coming down / I figured out I kinda like it / And when I sleep I’m gonna dream of how you tasted.”

(via flesh-bot wk unfriendly)