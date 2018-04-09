Man Suffers Fractured Skull in Brutal Homophobic Attack After Leaving Gay Bar

A Melbourne, Australia man suffered bruised ribs and a fractured skull in a brutal homophobic attack by three men after walking home from Sircuit Bar in Smith Street with friends. He couldn’t open his eye for three weeks, according to police.

The Age reports:

Detectives say he was followed by three men for a short distance before they called him a “f—ing faggot” and assaulted him, rendering him unconscious. The attack occurred at 2.45am on Saturday, January 27, on Smith Street between Victoria Parade and Mason Street.

The medical insurance worker said on Monday he hoped no one would be deterred from going out at night as a result of the attack.

“I don’t see myself as a minority… [The attackers] need to get out more,” he said.

“I don’t want people to look at this and think they need to stay home and hide from this. I think more people should go out and enjoy life.”

Yarra Ranges Crime Investigation Unit detective Shane Flannery said the men appeared to be Caucasian and were wearing dark clothing, though it was difficult to tell as CCTV footage from nearby buildings did not pick them up.

“No one came forward to police at the time to say that they witnessed it, which is why we’re appealing now for them to come forward,” Detective Senior Constable Flannery said.