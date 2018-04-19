HRC Launches Blistering Campaign Exposing Mike Pence’s Anti-LGBTQ Record: WATCH

The Human Rights Campaign today launched ‘The Real Mike Pence’, a blistering multi-pronged campaign exposing the vice president’s anti-LGBTQ history and views.

The campaign, which includes a report and microsite, will also feature a series of views illuminating his past actions against gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals, much of which took place while he was governor of Indiana.

The campaign highlights his support for the harmful practice of “gay conversion therapy”; his relentless pursuit of a ‘religious freedom’ license to discriminate against LGBTQ people; his attempts to block hate crime legislation and funding for HIV and AIDS prevention; and his efforts to undermine access to health and reproductive care essential to LGBTQ people. It also takes on his work to undermine science, health, transparency, education, justice and public safety.

The campaign is launching with the video above – The Pence Report: LGBTQ Issues.

Said HRC in a press release:

“With Donald Trump mired in lurid scandals and investigations that threaten his presidency, Mike Pence has flown under the radar, amassing enormous power in an administration hobbled by clueless advisors, inexperienced staffers and a revolving cast of lawyers. Pence is exploiting that alarming leadership void by quietly spearheading a charge to radically undermine the rights of LGBTQ people and women, attack voting rights, undercut sound science, and enable the greatest assault on American institutions in modern history. With his ready access to the levers of national power, no vice president in history has wielded more influence — and with less scrutiny — than Mike Pence. His deliberate benign anonymity, coupled with the nation’s growing alarm at the shocking skulduggery of Trump and his cronies, has largely given Pence an undeserved free ride in the court of public opinion.”

Said HRC President Chad Griffin: “Mike Pence has made a career out of attacking the rights and equal dignity of LGBTQ people, women and other marginalized communities. Now as vice president, he poses one of the greatest threats to equality in the history of our movement. With the world distracted by Donald Trump’s scandal-ridden White House, Mike Pence’s nefarious agenda has been allowed to fly under the radar for too long. He has become not only the most powerful vice president in American history, but also the least scrutinized. No more. With this comprehensive new report, HRC is exposing the extent of Pence’s extremism, the threat he poses to equality, and all that we’re doing to combat his hateful agenda.”

Watch the first video up top, and feel free to share widely.