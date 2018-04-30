Janelle Monae to CBS Sunday Morning: ‘I am Very Proud to Be a Queer Young Black Woman in America’ – WATCH

CBS Sunday Morning profiled Janelle Monae (above), who came out as queer last week alongside the release of her new album and “emotion picture,” Dirty Computer.

Said Monae: “This album deals with what it means to reckon with how you”re viewed in society. Dirty computers are taught that who they love, or, their race, or, where they come from, their class – all those things are bugs or viruses, and you should be cleansed of those. I am absolutely a dirty computer.”

She added: “I think that it is important for people to be proud of their identity. I am very proud to be a queer young black woman in America. I’m proud of who I am. I love myself and I want for all the dirty computers around the world to feel seen and to be heard, and to feel celebrated, and to know that I’m right there with you.”