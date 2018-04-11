Jason Statham, Drake, Rob Ford, James Comey, John Boehner, Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey: HOT LINKS

COMEY INTERVIEW. Former FBI director compares Trump to mob boss.

CASTING. Guess who’s set to play homophobic ex-Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in thriller Run This Town?

TENSE. Trump’s legal team met with Mueller team on day of FBI raid at Cohen’s office: ‘The Trump legal team had previously scheduled the meeting, which was part of a series of ongoing negotiations between the Trump team and the Mueller team toward a potential interview with the president. One source familiar with the meeting described it as “tense” as the president’s team had learned of the raid shortly before the meeting began, though it did not dominate the conversation.

EVOLVED. John Boehner joins board of marijuana growing firm: “I’m joining the board of #AcreageHoldings because my thinking on cannabis has evolved,” Boehner tweeted. “I’m convinced de-scheduling the drug is needed so we can do research, help our veterans, and reverse the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities.”

PANAMA. Trump Organization asked Panamian President to intervene in fight over control of luxury hotel: “This could be the clearest example we’ve seen of a conflict of interest stemming from the president’s role as head of state in connection with other countries and his business interests,” said Danielle Brian, executive director of The Project on Government Oversight, a Washington ethics and good government organization.

BIPOLAR DISORDER. Mariah Carey reveals diagnosis. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me.”

DOWN UNDER. Dustin Lance Black accused of shoplifting in Australia.

OMG! Was just stopped & accused of shoplifting @woolworths in the Gold Coast! 😂Then out of countless folks with bags a search was demanded of mine. Thanks for the warm welcome to #AUSTRALIA @woolworths! Respect customers’ privacy much? Shame. pic.twitter.com/uttZmqQkrL — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) April 11, 2018

OMG. NO. No apology at all. Just an accusatory zombielike look in their eyes. So I just got a refund for the drink I’d just PURCHASED and went elsewhere. So silly. Tourists be warned! https://t.co/lrl9bGXsKn — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) April 11, 2018

NEW YORK. Gay Pride flags stolen from home in Oakdale: “Between September 2017 and March 2018, four American gay pride flags were stolen from the front of a home on Vanderbilt Boulevard between Lockwood Avenue and Oakton Avenue. Detectives believe the thief may be traveling in a light-colored four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Drake featuring Big Freedia “Nice For What”.

NETWORK EFFECT OF THE DAY. Why you keep using Facebook (even if you hate it).

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Jason Statham in The Meg.

RECIPE OF THE DAY. Tuna salad with Nick Jonas.

