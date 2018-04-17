Towleroad

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Sean Hannity: ‘If This is a Witch Hunt, We’re Running Out of Spots on the Broomstick’

by Andy Towle
April 17, 2018 | 8:08am

Jimmy Kimmel mocked “[his] pal Sean Hannity” last night (above) after news emerged that the FOX News host was Michael Cohen’s mystery client.

“Isn’t that interesting? That he would need advice, from Michael Cohen?”

Kimmel then shared what Hannity tweeted yesterday shortly after the news broke:

Quipped Kimmel: “That sounds normal. He has a lawyer he doesn’t pay! By the way, I’m thinking of hiring Michael Cohen as my lawyer because he only has three clients, apparently he works for free.”

Added Kimmel: “If this is the biggest witch hunt in history, we’re running out of spots on the broomstick.”



