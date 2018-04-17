Jimmy Kimmel Rips Sean Hannity: ‘If This is a Witch Hunt, We’re Running Out of Spots on the Broomstick’

Stephen Colbert Wallows in the Sean Hannity News with a Glass of Wine: ‘This is Crazy!’ – WATCH

Jimmy Kimmel mocked “[his] pal Sean Hannity” last night (above) after news emerged that the FOX News host was Michael Cohen’s mystery client.

“Isn’t that interesting? That he would need advice, from Michael Cohen?”

Kimmel then shared what Hannity tweeted yesterday shortly after the news broke:

Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Quipped Kimmel: “That sounds normal. He has a lawyer he doesn’t pay! By the way, I’m thinking of hiring Michael Cohen as my lawyer because he only has three clients, apparently he works for free.”

Added Kimmel: “If this is the biggest witch hunt in history, we’re running out of spots on the broomstick.”