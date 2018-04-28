Joy Reid Apologizes on Air for Anti-LGBTQ Blog Posts: ‘I Genuinely Do Not Believe I Wrote Those Hateful Things’

MSNBC host Joy Reid opened her weekend show AM Joy by apologizing and saying she was unable to explain the blog posts that have surfaced this week allegedly penned by her and riddled with homophobic statements and sarcasm.

Said Reid: “I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me. But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me.”

She added: “I have not been exempt for being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that I am truly, truly sorry.”

After the posts surfaced earlier this week, Reid claimed her blog was hacked and the posts fabricated. The new posts were discovered on the Wayback Machine, a project of the Internet Archive and posted to social media last week by the same Twitter user who published posts by Reid last year.

To compound Reid’s problem, late on Thursday, The Washington Free Beacon‘s Alex Griswold uncovered yet another set of blog posts by MSNBC host Joy Reid from 2006.

Reid brought in a cybersecurity expert who had trouble verifying that the blog had been doctored in any way. The FBI has reportedly been brought in to investigate.

Earlier this week, the LGBT rights group GLSEN rescinded an award for Reid, and The Daily Beast has “hit pause” on her columns amid the controversy.