Kanye West Tweets Support for Pro-Trump Conservative

by Andy Towle
April 23, 2018 | 11:36am

Kanye West came under fire over the weekend for tweeting support for Candace Owens, a pro-Trump conservative who often criticizes Black Lives Matter.

Tweeted West: “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.”

The Washington Post reports:

Candace Owens is a conservative activist turned communications director for Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that has gained prominence for spreading right-leaning values on college campuses and for its proximity to the Trump White House. Owens earlier oversaw the group’s “urban engagement.”

But for Owens, engaging urban communities has at times meant attempting to dismantle arguments about white privilege put forward by black activists and the Democratic Party.

Owens has also defended the NRA, saying “they helped to train black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

Owens thanked West on FOX & Friends.



