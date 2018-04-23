Singer-Songwriter Kehlani Comes Out as Queer

Singer-songwriter Kehlani came out as queer on Sunday in a series of tweets.

Tweeted Kehlani, in a tweet that’s since been removed (explanation below): “Cuz i keep geddin asked.. i’m queer. Not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?”

She added, in another removed tweet: “and since we on that… i’m the LEAST attracted to straight men, y’all really adorable sometimes tho. bisexual men really are little gifts from god tho.”

She was asked by a fan why she chose to use the word “queer” instead of “gay”.

She later added: “i felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which “label” of human i was attracted when i really jus be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE”

i felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which “label” of human i was attracted when i really jus be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE https://t.co/2zXOUY7fDf — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 22, 2018

She said the reason she deleted her original tweet was that she didn’t want to offend anyone by using the word “queer” to describe herself.

damn i didn’t know that!! if there’s anyone out there i’ve ever offended with the word, i’m sorry! i’m with the reclaiming of the word but if there’s any1 day loves me dat isn’t, i sorry i lurvvv u 🧡🧡🧡 https://t.co/LHg33UPtb6 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 22, 2018

i retracted my queer tweet because i am being corrected about the way in which i listed the gender spectrum and i’m super super sensitive to being offensive especially when i’m only trying to appreciate. point is, i love love, and that love lies in every gender there is. 🧡 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 23, 2018