Kellyanne Conway on Comey: ‘This Guy Swung an Election’ – WATCH

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Monday morning following Sunday night’s ABC News interview with fired FBI Director James Comey, Kellyanne Conway contradicted a longtime Trump talking point and admitted: “This guy swung an election.”

Watch the full interview:

FULL INTERVIEW: "I spoke to the President before the interview…" Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway one-on-one with @GStephanopoulos: https://t.co/hJAiOh1z0C pic.twitter.com/kFt1jNCwB0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2018

Said Conway, who hit the morning shows to rebut Comey’s claims:

“This guy swung an election. He thought the wrong person would win. His people in his household wanted the other person to win. And now, at the end of your interview, George, he gave a free political commercial, telling people to go out and vote against the president and his interests.”

She later tried to clarify on Twitter: