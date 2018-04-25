Indiana’s Anti-Gay ‘Memories Pizza’ is Now a Memory

PFLAG Rescinds Award for Joy Reid After New Anti-Gay Blog Posts Surface That the MSNBC Host Says Were ‘Fabricated’

You remember Memories, Pizza, the bigoted Walkerton, Indiana pizza joint that made national news after Governor Mike Pence signed Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act in March 2015?

Memories is now a memory. The business has shuttered.

If you’ll recall, Memories hit the national airwaves after its owner Crystal O’Connor, told a local news station: “If a gay couple was to come in and they wanted us to provide pizzas for their wedding, we would have to say no…We are a Christian establishment…We’re not discriminating against anyone, that’s just our belief and anyone has the right to believe in anything. We definitely agree with the bill. I do not think it’s targeting gays. I don’t think it’s discrimination. It’s supposed to help people that have a religious belief.”

Soon after the pizza shop hit the spotlight, Glenn Beck publicly backed the business in a GoFundMe campaign which raised it more than $800,000.

The South Bend Tribune reports: “Late last week, several people and business owners in Walkerton declined to speak publicly about the closing of Memories Pizza. But some said privately they didn’t think the pizza shop’s closure was a result of the 2015 controversy. The owners, they said, were simply ready to retire.”