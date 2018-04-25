Disney Parks Releases Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love Pride Ears: VIDEO

Netflix Confirms 10-Episode ‘Tales of the City’ Sequel is on the Way, with Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Ellen Page

Disney Parks has released a limited edition set of Pride ears (the official name is Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love hat) with a limited edition rainbow embroidery, and they’re going fast. The cap also features a set of Mickey hands forming a rainbow-filled heart.

Vlogger Gio Spano made the trip to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando to find some of the caps (which are apparently only in California and Florida) and has an in-depth investigation (above). The cap retails for $17.99.

He writes: “I did check at World Of Disney located at Disney Springs on the night of April 23rd and they were Sold Out. A female Cast Member indicated that more would be coming, but had no idea how many they would get. She said that you can also purchase them on the Shot Disney Parks App or the Disney Parks Online Store. I also checked at the Contemporary Hotel Shop and was told that the Resorts would not be carrying them.”

Disney now has gay ass ears! pic.twitter.com/DPvcYaL9HC — BoyPup Raskal (@dawulf1128) April 20, 2018

👨‍👨‍👦 WE TOOK OUR SON TO DISNEY FOR THE FIRST TIME! 👨‍👨‍👦 https://t.co/TQbyiz9GBw pic.twitter.com/HlnGBX1B4E — Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) April 23, 2018

Vloggers Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda hit the Magic Kingdom too and also discovered the rainbow mouse ears.