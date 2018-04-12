Confirmation Hearing for Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State: WATCH LIVE

You’ve Got About a Month Left to See This Stunning Gay Photo Exhibit in NYC

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears in hearings at 10 am before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee regarding his nomination to Secretary of State.

LGBT rights groups have blasted the nomination.

Said Human Rights Campaign president Chad Griffin: “Mike Pompeo’s longstanding opposition to LGBTQ equality makes him a reckless choice to lead our nation’s diplomatic efforts. The decision to nominate anti-LGBTQ Mike Pompeo could have serious consequences for the United States and LGBTQ people around the globe. The State Department has a crucial role to play in advancing human rights — a role which was already rapidly declining under Tillerson. This decision has the potential to make a dire situation even worse. Pompeo does not deserve to be confirmed.”

HRC adds: “Pompeo’s attacks on LGBTQ equality are long and well-documented: he opposes marriage equality, and, as a member of Congress, co-sponsored legislation to allow states to not recognize same-sex marriage and to allow businesses and organizations using taxpayer dollars a license to discriminate against LGBTQ people. Equally as troubling, his political career has been funded by anti-LGBTQ hate groups, including the Family Research Council.”

GLAAD keeps a list of Pompeo’s anti-LGBT actions, and it’s not brief.